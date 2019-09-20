Rock field hockey fall to No. 7 Kutztown

The Slippery Rock University field hockey team fell to No. 7 Kutztown University, 3-0, Friday afternoon at the Andre Reed Stadium.

The Rock (1-2) was unable to muster a shot on goal and only attempted one in the shutout loss to the Golden Bears (3-1).

The Golden Bears scored a goal in the first, second and third quarters, all before SRU attempted a shot on goal.

KU opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Mackenzie Fuhrman slotted a shot past SRU junior goalie Maddy Murphy from a corner. Fuhrman assisted teammate Kyra Wozniak’s sixth goal of the season off another corner just over three minutes later.

In the 41st minute, KU’s Izzy Radel added an insurance goal off a feed from Wozniak, effectively ending any hopes of an SRU comeback attempt.

Junior forward Courtney Page attempted The Rock’s only shot attempt in the dying minutes of the game.

The Golden Bears dominated the shot totals (15-1), shots on goal (9-0) and corner penalties (10-2) in route to a third straight win.

The Rock has another ranked opponent on deck in No. 3 East Stroudsburg University on the road at Whitenight field.

Following the contest, SRU will return home for a season long five game homestead starting with Mansfield University.

The game against East Stroudsburg is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.