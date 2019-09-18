Rock field hockey records historic win against Frostburg State

Over the last 11 games of the season for the Slippery Rock University field hockey team last season, they scored eight goals.

Against Frostburg State on Tuesday, Sept. 10, SRU (1-1, 0-0) rattled off eight goals to clinch an 8-0 shutout home opener victory at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

Sophomore forward Jessie Trube scored a program record four goals and assisted on another and the defense did not allow the Bobcats to record a shot on goal in the first half to pick up the first win of the young season.

Scoring early and often against the Bobcats, Trube finished her own rebound into the net in the fifth minute of the game to open the scoring.

Over the next 25 minutes, SRU peppered Bobcats’ goalie Sierra Smizer with 16 shots and four goals.

Sophomore midfielder Lauren Marks, junior forward Kayla Ulrich, twice and freshman forward Addy Ross scored goals over before Trube found her next one. Marks and Ross scored their first goals of the season and the first of Ross’s career in her case.

Trube sniped a feed from Ulrich to the top left corner for her second of the game just before the halftime intermission. Trube’s second goal completed a run of three goals in just under two minutes.

After the break, Trube completed a second half hat trick with a few goals in a variety of different ways. A breakaway, a long, high snipe and a goal tucked just inside the cage finished off her record-breaking day.

Trube’s barrage of goals was needed as the Bobcats provided an inspired challenged in the second half.

After not facing a shot in the first half, the combined goaltending duo of junior goalie Maddy Murphy and freshman Taylor Page saving eight shots on goal to preserve the shutout.

Trube and Ulrich combined for six goals and two assists while Marks and Ross chipped in the additional two goals. Sophomore midfielder Emily Polakovsky assisted Trube’s fourth goal for her first assist of the season.

The Rock’s eight goals and 30 shots rank second and third, respectively, in single game records.

Ulrich continued her climb up SRU leaderboards with her five point performance. With 49 points, Ulrich tied former Rock player Lindsey Brown for points in a career. Ulrich’s 22 goals have her within one goal of former Rock player Ann Motyka for third in career goals.

SRU returns to action against No. 7 Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pa. for the first of a two game road trip against ranked foes.

The game is slated to start at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.