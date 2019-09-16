On Saturday, the Slippery Rock University women’s soccer team finished out its road trip with a win over Pitt Johnstown. The Rock (3-1-0, 2-0-0 PSAC) defeated Pitt-Johnstown (0-3-0, 0-2-0 PSAC) by a score of 4-0, marking their second straight shutout victory and finalizing an undefeated road trip. Since dropping the first game at home, the Rock outscored its last three opponents 9-1.

The Rock opened the scoring three minutes into the game, as Sofia Harrison scored her second goal of the season off a rebound on a free kick, with the assist going to Shannon McIntyre. The Rock put another goal in the net before the half when Tyler Spence took a cross from Rachel Edge and scored her first goal of the season. McIntyre scored her first goal of the season at 58 minutes, as Edge would get her second assist of the game. Edge also finished out the scoring in the game by putting the final goal in at 83 minutes with an assist from Megan Sikora.

Edge tallied the most shots, shots on goal and assists in the game with five shots, four shots on goal and two assists. Kayla Swope had four shots with three on goal and Shannon McIntyre had two shots with both on goal. Emily Esser led Pitt-Johnstown with four shots and two shots on goal.

Overall, the Rock took 19 shots and 13 of them were on goal, and Pitt-Johnstown was only able to manage eight shots and get three on goal. The Rock had the edge in corners, taking five compared to Pitt-Johnstown’s three. The Rock was called offsides four times in the game and committed eight fouls.