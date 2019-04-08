Rock drops second in a row with loss to Griffins

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock University women’s lacrosse team (3-6, 2-4 in PSAC) took a trip to square off against Seton Hill (6-5, 4-2) Tuesday and, despite leading midway through the second half, fell to the hosts, 11-6. Over halfway through its schedule, the Green and White reside in the bottom third of the league standings following the loss.

The Griffins’ Mackenzie Kilduff broke the seal on the scoreboard a mere 43 seconds into the game, tying her team’s lead for goals at 31 for the season.

The Rock’s Tori Penders, a junior midfielder, buried her ninth goal of the campaign a few minutes later to pull the score even. The teams would trade goals three more times throughout the period before Seton Hill’s Alyssa Ference seized a 5-4 lead.

Slippery Rock was unable to generate another shot in the 3:36 left on the clock, but sophomore goalie Haley Barrett saved a pair of shots to keep the deficit at one heading into the half.

Less than two minutes into the second half, junior midfielder ShyAnne Toomer scored on a free position shot. The marker, her second of the afternoon, was her 15th of the spring, a team-high. Junior attacker Sami Gentzler gave SRU the advantage halfway into the final frame.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as the Griffins would produce an offensive onslaught to finish. Jaclyn Frank began the surge with 13:38 left. Both Keagan Pontious and Ashley Ingram would slip two scores behind Barrett to claim the victory.

Both Toomer and Gentzler ended the afternoon with two goals. The latter would have notched a hat trick if not for hitting the post with three seconds to go. Penders and freshman attacker Emily Benham were the only other goal-scorers, and senior attacker Kelly Muenster dished out an assist. Danie Porath forced a pair of turnovers and four ground balls.

Despite outshooting the Griffins, 24-22, eleven of Slippery Rock’s shots were off-target. SHU held the advantage in draw controls (10-9) and ground balls (32-23.)

The Green and White will look to get back on track against Millersville at home on Sunday at 3 p.m.