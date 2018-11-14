Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Slippery Rock University women’s basketball began their 2018-19 campaign this past weekend going 1-1 in their weekend road trip to Erie, Pa when they defeated Johnson C. Smith University on Saturday and lost to Elizabeth City State College on Sunday.

The road trip was part of the PSAC-CIAA Challenge where teams met with out of conference competition. The Rock’s 1-1 start puts them in eighth place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West but with every team only having two or three games played under their belts.

Against Johnson C. Smith, the Green and White trailed by six points entering the second quarter, but SRU was able to put on a strong defensive performance in the second quarter holding the Golden Bulls to just one field goal on 12 attempts, while forcing 12 turnovers to help The Rock take a 30-23 lead into halftime.

The third quarter saw an SRU offensive surge with a 15-6 run just five minutes into the third quarter putting The Rock up by 16, allowing the Green and White to coast their way to a 71-60 opening day win. SRU shot 34.4 percent from the floor and a 22.7 percentage from beyond the arch while notching 38 rebounds. The Rock would also end the day having forced 24 total turnovers.

Sunday told a different tale for The Rock as they surrendered a six-point lead with 1:49 to play in regulation as Elizabeth City State scored seven straight points to give The Rock their first loss of the season 80-79. Junior guard Brooke Hinderliter posted 25 points for The Rock on Sunday with one block and three steals. Senior guard Ciara Patterson also rocked the scoreboard with 17 points with 12 points coming from three-point territory. The Rock shot 48.5 percent from the floor with a 27.3 percentage from three-point land.

Up next for The Rock comes their home opener on Sunday as they are set for another out of conference matchup Bowie State University with tipoff set for 3 p.m.