An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

The Rocket

Menu

Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

Junior+guard+Brooke+Hinderliter+controls+the+ball+during+The+Rock%27s+74-64+win+over+Clarion+University+last+season.
Junior guard Brooke Hinderliter controls the ball during The Rock's 74-64 win over Clarion University last season.

Junior guard Brooke Hinderliter controls the ball during The Rock's 74-64 win over Clarion University last season.

Paris Malone

Paris Malone

Junior guard Brooke Hinderliter controls the ball during The Rock's 74-64 win over Clarion University last season.

Stephen Cukovich, Sports Editor
November 14, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slippery Rock University women’s basketball began their 2018-19 campaign this past weekend going 1-1 in their weekend road trip to Erie, Pa when they defeated Johnson C. Smith University on Saturday and lost to Elizabeth City State College on Sunday.

The road trip was part of the PSAC-CIAA Challenge where teams met with out of conference competition. The Rock’s 1-1 start puts them in eighth place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West but with every team only having two or three games played under their belts.

Against Johnson C. Smith, the Green and White trailed by six points entering the second quarter, but SRU was able to put on a strong defensive performance in the second quarter holding the Golden Bulls to just one field goal on 12 attempts, while forcing 12 turnovers to help The Rock take a 30-23 lead into halftime.

The third quarter saw an SRU offensive surge with a 15-6 run just five minutes into the third quarter putting The Rock up by 16, allowing the Green and White to coast their way to a 71-60 opening day win. SRU shot 34.4 percent from the floor and a 22.7 percentage from beyond the arch while notching 38 rebounds. The Rock would also end the day having forced 24 total turnovers.

Sunday told a different tale for The Rock as they surrendered a six-point lead with 1:49 to play in regulation as Elizabeth City State scored seven straight points to give The Rock their first loss of the season 80-79. Junior guard Brooke Hinderliter posted 25 points for The Rock on Sunday with one block and three steals. Senior guard Ciara Patterson also rocked the scoreboard with 17 points with 12 points coming from three-point territory. The Rock shot 48.5 percent from the floor with a 27.3 percentage from three-point land.

Up next for The Rock comes their home opener on Sunday as they are set for another out of conference matchup Bowie State University with tipoff set for 3 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Comments are closed.

Navigate Left
  • Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

    News

    Beginning of an era

  • Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

    Campus Life

    17 Days of Behre

  • Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

    Opinion

    Hate is here—Will we let it stay?

  • Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

    Campus Life

    Bobby Maggio: From general manager to campaign manager

  • Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

    Showcase

    Strong goaltending leads Rock women to win over Walsh University

  • Multimedia

    President Behre delivers his first State of the University Address

  • Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

    Campus Life

    Student-run planetarium is ‘out of this world’

  • Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

    News

    11/15/18 Blotter

  • Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

    Campus Life

    SOL presents their annual Day of the Dead show

  • Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip

    Sports

    Rock Football is one of 28 Division II teams in the running for the National Playoff title

Navigate Right
Menu
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
Women’s basketball draws even to start season in weekend road trip