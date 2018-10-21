Slippery Rock women finish 14th in Rock Pre-Nationals
October 21, 2018
The Rock’s women cross country team finished 14th overall at the Bob O’Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh for The Rock Pre-Nationals on Saturday.
SRU finished 14th with 415 points as they hosted the meet that brought in 32 NCAA Division II teams in across 10 states. Sixth-ranked Colorado School of Mines won the team title with a score of 37 points, followed by Walsh in second with 91 points and third for Hillsdale with 128 points.
Senior Sabrina Palmieri finished a team high 28th place in 23:31 and junior Kacey Raible came in at 24:01 to place 49th as the two women placed in the top 50 for The Rock.
Senior Madison Przicina was the third finisher for the women coming in 107th in 25:09, followed by Junior Jill Norris in 25:28 in 128th. Freshman Julianna Stevens finished 130th in 25:29 for SRU as the fifth woman to place.
Junior Hannah Kenawell finished 141st in 25:44 and senior Paige Diehl finished 146th in 25:51 as the seventh runner for The Rock.
Slippery Rock has an off week to prepare the PSAC Championships on Nov. 3 at Edinboro University.
