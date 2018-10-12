Rock loses in 2OT against Walsh

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Tuesday, the SRU men’s soccer team hosted their final non-conference opponent of the 2018 season, one coached by Andy Hoggarth, who led The Rock to a conference crown during his two-year tenure. Reeling, the team conceded a goal in the 108th minute and was beaten by Walsh University, its third defeat in four games.

For the most part, the first period was an uneventful one in which Slippery Rock’s attack sputtered. The team could manage only one early shot, coming off of sophomore midfielder Cory Olix’s foot in the 12th minute.

On the other end, junior goalkeeper Matt Hunsberger made a pair of saves as the Cavaliers got off five shots, all in the half’s final 20 minutes.

The game opened up in the second period, with both offenses combining for 14 shots. The Rock attack came out firing in the first five minutes, with Hayden Seifert, Justin Minda, Alexander Vilchek, and George Oakley each playing a ball at Walsh’s Brett Ekperuoh, although none connected for the game’s initial marker.

The second period’s final ten minutes saw a push from each team, as Walsh struck four shots in a matter of five minutes. SRU’s Hayden Seifert pushed a shot wide as the clock ran out.

After playing to a scoreless intermission, The Rock entered overtime for the third time this year.

A header shot by Walsh’s Camden Davis bounced off the crossbar 30 seconds into the first OT, but neither team was able to connect for the game-winner.

In the second OT, and less than two minutes from a draw, Walsh’s Alex Jackson, who hit the post in the 65th minute, slipped the ball past Hunsberger to give his Cavaliers the win.

The Rock will look to improve its 4-7-2 mark when it returns to PSAC play and travels to Millersville on Friday afternoon.