Wolfe scores game winner as field hockey tops Mercyhurst

Junior forward Madison Krajewski possesses the ball during the team's 3-2 home win over Mercyhurst University on Tuesday.

Junior forward Madison Krajewski possesses the ball during the team's 3-2 home win over Mercyhurst University on Tuesday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Slippery Rock University field hockey defeated the Mercyhurst University Lakers by a score of three to two at Mihalik-Thompson Field on a game-winning goal as time expired by senior defenseman Liz Wolfe on Tuesday.

In a game where the lead changed three times, the game’s first goal came by freshman midfielder/defenseman Emily Polakovsky with less than six minutes left in the first half. Sophomore forward Courtney Page assisted on the goal. The goal was Polakovsky’s first of the season.

Just a little more than a minute after Polakovsky’s goal, Mercyhurst’s sophomore forward Leah Rogers scored tying the game up at one apiece. Rogers’s goal was her third of the year. The game went tied one to one going into the half.

The lead changed during the second half when freshman defenseman Alexandria Shumsky of Mercyhurst scored her second goal of the year off of a rebound from a defensive save. Shumsky’s goal came less than ten minutes into the second half.

Once more the game became tied as sophomore midfielder Abby McKay scored a goal, her third of the season, with just over nine minutes to go in the game. McKay has scored two goals in the past three games.

“I think just trying new things and taking risks because that’s really where you get your reward and Abby took a huge risk tonight with a reverse shot that really paid off to tie the game,” Swiney said.

With no time left on the clock during a penalty corner, The Rock’s Liz Wolfe scored the game-winning goal. Junior midfielder Kalie Reed got the assist on the goal. Wolfe’s game-winning goal was her first goal of the season.

The Green and White have now scored 20 goals so far this season through seven games. SRU recorded 12 goals only last year through the first seven games.

“It feels good. It was exciting to score three goals for the win today,” Swiney said after the game.

Sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Murphy earns the win in the game. Murphy recorded three saves in the game and allowed two goals. Murphy’s record improves to five wins and two losses.

Wolfe and Polakovsky scoring their first goals make it ten position players on SRU’s roster who have scored goals this season. Wolfe also recorded her 15th career defensive save in the game leaving her three defensive saves away from tying Erin Moran for third all-time in program history for career defensive saves.

Slippery Rock’s team record for the season improves to five wins and two losses. The Lakers’ record falls to one win and five losses.

Next, The Green and White will play eighth-ranked Bloomsburg University at 5 PM tomorrow at Steph Pettit Stadium. Bloomsburg carries a four-win one loss record into the game. The Rock lost last year’s game against Bloomsburg 2-3 in a game that went into overtime.