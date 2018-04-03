Rock Tennis begins 5 game homestand against rival IUP

After a rough showing at Mercyhurst University by a final score of 8-1, Rock Tennis turned its attention to another PSAC rival in Indiana University of Pennsylvania, playing only their third game on Slippery Rock soil in a little over a month’s time. Despite returning home, Slippery Rock had trouble gaining any traction in Saturday’s matchup, suffering their 1st shutout of the season, 9-0. With the loss, SRU drops to an overall record of 7-9, (0-2 PSAC), while improving IUP’s overall record 11-3, (3-0 PSAC).

IUP got the ball rolling early, with Katya Minchenkova and Nicole Beidacki earning the first point of the day with an 8-0 victory over Freshmen Lauren Fadden and Amy Varckette in the second flight of doubles. The Crimson Hawks gained a 2-0 advantage after Slippery Rock’s winningest duo of Senior Carla Corrachano Moracho and Sophomore Lacey Cohen fell to Indiana’s top duo of Luise von Agris and Jarka Petercakova 8-4. IUP went on to sweep all three doubles decisions, after Junior Allie Welch and Freshman Olivia Warner put up a good battle against the opposition of Mariana Valenzuela and Julia Newman, narrowly losing by a score of 7-6. An early deficit of 3-0 put The Rock on the ropes early, and unfortunately it would not get any easier for the women in green and white.

With Slippery Rock fighting an uphill battle early, IUP made sure to close the door on a Rock comeback in singles play when Newman defeated Welch with a score of 6-0, 6-3 and Varckette could not overcome Valenzuela, losing 6-4, 6-2.

Nearing the end of the contest, von Angris took down Corrachano Moracho in the second flight, with scores of 6-0 and 6-4. Minchenkova defeated Warner 6-2, 6-4 in the third flight, and Lauren Fadden battled in the first set, barely losing by a score of 7-6, but just could not figure Beidacki out in time, losing the second set 6-2.

IUP ultimately sealed the shutout as Lacey Cohen battled in singles play for Slippery Rock by taking on Jarka Petercakova. After losing the first set 6-0, Cohen did not let it discourage her, by giving her opponent trouble in the second set. The two went back and forth trading matches, but Cohen would ultimately lose 6-4.

Despite a tough outing for Slippery Rock, the team will get an extra day to rest and refocus, as their Tuesday matchup with Edinboro (6-7), (1-0 PSAC) has been postponed due to inclement weather. Rock tennis will look for their first conference win against the Fighting Scots as the match has been rescheduled to April 4th, at the Westwood Racquet Club in Erie, Pa. at 7 PM.