Rock falls short to ranked CalU in first round playoff action

Sophomore guard Brooke Hinderliter dropped 20 points while shooting 70% from the field in The Rock's 81-70 loss to No. 24 CalU Monday night in the first round of the PSAC Tournament.

Despite being down by just four points at halftime at No. 24 California University of Pa (24-5), Rock women’s basketball wasn’t able to muster a win giving up 45 second half points on their way to a 81-70 loss on Monday night.

The Rock went 0-2 in their previous match-ups with CalU this season losing 62-71 and 41-61 just a month ago. CalU finished third in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West, with first place Indiana University of Pa (25-2) and second place Edinboro University (23-3) both earning first round byes.

In the loss, sophomore guard Brooke Hinderliter posted 20 points, three rebounds, five steals, and shooting 70 percent from the field (7 of 10).

Junior forward Morgan Henderson also put up impressive numbers with 16 points on the night with six rebounds, while also shooting 70 percent from the field, with one bucket from beyond the arch.

As a team, The Rock bested CalU in field goal percentage with 59 percent to their 45, but was able to edge the Green and White from three point land with a 38 percent success rate to The Rock’s 28 percent.

The Rock also had far better success from the free throw line shooting 90 percent, along with out rebounding CalU 36-26. However the deciding stat may have been the 24 turnovers The Rock committed, to CalU’s 12.

Early in the game, the Vulcans found themselves out in front by 12 points, but The Rock was able to bounce back with a 10-0 run to end the first quarter down by just two points. The Green and White was then able to take their first lead of the game with 2:49 left in the first half, but CalU was able to take the final four points before the half to retake the lead 36-32.

When the third quarter began, the Vulcans were able to take full control of the game, outscoring The Rock 24-12 in the quarter. The Rock was then able to pull to within five points later in the fourth quarter, but the Vulcans defense who gives up the second least points per game in the PSAC was too much as CalU secured the win 81-70.

The Green and White ended their season with a 12-16 overall record and a 10-12 record in conference play. CalU will move on to the second round of the PSAC Tournament at Edinboro on Wednesday night with tip-off at 7:00 p.m.