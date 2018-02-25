Softball sweeps Virginia State in first doubleheader

Senior pitcher Brooke Dawson pitched three shutout innings during game one of The Rock's doubleheader on Saturday against Virginia State University.

In The Rock’s first of two double-headers this weekend with Virginia State University (0-2), the Green and White dominated the first two games defeating Virginia 6-3 in game on and 3-0 in game two.

With the two wins, The Rock’s record improves to 5-2 on the season, heading in to their second double-header with Virginia on Sunday.

In game one, senior pitcher Brooke Dawson held the Trojans to no runs through the first three innings, but surrendered two in the fourth, one run coming off an error. The Rock first got on the board in the first inning when freshman Becca Roesch hit in senior Emily Nagle to take the lead 1-0.

Senior catcher Lauren Hawley drove in Nagle in the third inning to go up 2-0, followed by a bases clearing triple by senior Allie Fischer to take the lead to 5-0 to eventually take the game 6-3.

Later in the day, freshman pitcher Camie Shumaker tossed a complete game shutout in the 3-0 victory. It wasn’t until the seventh inning when The Rock got on the board when Roach hit in both Nagle and sophomore Alexa Guglielmino on a two run RBI single. Freshman Leah Vith later hit in Guglielmino on a RBI single to go up three runs and take the victory 3-0 in the Shumaker shutout.

The Rock’s 5-2 start is their best regular season start since 2011 with the same record. Their next action comes on Sunday with the second phase of their double-header with Virginia State with the games starting at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.