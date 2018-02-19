Tennis drops a tight matchup with an unfamiliar opponent

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Slippery Rock Women’s tennis team dropped their third team matchup of the season to unfamiliar Division II Saginaw Valley State (10-5) in a tightly contested 4-5 loss on Saturday.

The event took place at a neutral site at the Pennbriar Athletic Club in Erie, Pa. Following the loss, The Rock’s team record falls to 4-3 on the season and 1-3 since the start of the spring semester in early Feb.

Doubles competition didn’t serve The Rock too well on Saturday, dropping two of the three doubles matches on the day, and only getting one doubles victory by default, earning them their first point on the day.

In singles competition, The Rock took another default win to start off and eventually took the lead 3-2 after junior Allie Welch won her matchup to collect her third straight singles victory and improving her singles record to 8-2 on the season.

In a quick turnaround, the Cardinals were able to take the next three flights from The Rock to put the match out of reach and secure the win. Sophomore Lacey Cohen ended the evening getting a meaningless win in the final singles match, marking her eighth singles win of the season. Her win came over senior Shea Donahue, who was ranked 14th in the Midwest Region coming into the matchup.

The Rock will now get a few weeks rest before they travel to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina the weekend of March 10 through 14. for matchups against Tarleton State University (2-0), Lafayette College(4-1), Belmont Abbey (2-3) College, and George Mason University(2-3).