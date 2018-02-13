Rock women hit two NCAA marks at Grand Valley State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A select group of the Slippery Rock women’s indoor track team traveled to Grand Valley State University on Friday night for the GVSU Big Meet. The elite group of women recorded 11 PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) qualifications and two NCAA provisional marks in route to an impressive showing.

The sprint and distance runners put in a strong performance with notable exhibitions in each event. In the 60-meter dash, freshman sprinter/jumper Reagan Hess, sophomore sprinter/jumper Emily Horstman and freshman sprinter/jumper Amanda Oliver placed 19th, 31st, and 41st, respectively. Hess clocked in at 7.81 seconds, Horstman clocked in at 7.90 seconds while Oliver was timed at 8.01 seconds.

Senior distance runner Caitlyn Janeda shaved close to three seconds off her time in the 800-meter run with 2:15.82 in route to a 23rd place finish. The time from the GVSU meet is good for fourth overall in the PSAC. Junior distance runner Madison Przicina also set a season best with a time of 2:17.80 in her 35th place finish. Junior distance runner Sabrina Palmieri finished 88th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18:58.83 while senior sprinter/hurdler Sophie Mazza finished 18th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.27 seconds.

Another season best came in the 4×400-meter race with the team of Horstman, Przicina, Oliver and freshman sprinter/jumper Vanessa Shedlock. The quartet recorded a time of 3:55.66.

The pole vaulters once again put in stellar performances with the two NCAA provisional marks. Sophomore pole vaulter Maddy Marshall and senior pole vaulter Courtney McQuaide finished fifth and sixth in the pole vault, respectively, with a tied height of 3.77 meters. Hess took ninth in the long jump with a distance of 5.36 meters.

Senior thrower Anna Frengel competed in the shot put and placed 15th with a throw of 12.86 meters.

The Rock will be back at it next weekend with the Edinboro Last Chance Invitational before heading back to Edinboro the following weekend for the PSAC Championships on February 24th and 25th.