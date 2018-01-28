Men’s track shows no rust in first meet back from break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After taking an extended break between semesters, The Rock men’s indoor track team returned to action at the YSU College Invite last week at Youngstown State University. The meet was highlighted by three NCAA Provisional marks and one event win which came from senior pole vaulter Jordan Pacheco with a winning vault and NCAA Provisional mark of 4.77 meters.

The other two NCAA marks came from senior JJ Ollio who took second in the shot put with a season-best throw of 16.92 meters, and senior Anderson Novalin who also had a season-best throw taking fifth with 16.23 meters. Ollio and Novalin both competed in the weight throw as well, with Ollio taking 12th with a throw of 15.69 meters and Novalin taking 19th with a throw of 14.60 meters.

The jumping events were led by freshman Jason Goodman taking fifth in the triple jump with a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) qualifying jump of 13.76 meters.

In the pole vault, senior Andrew Koksal followed behind Pacheco in second with a PSAC qualifying vault of 4.62 meters. Sophomore David Duffey followed in fifth with a vault of 4.32 meters to qualify him for the PSAC meet.

Junior Jeff Bailey and Sophomore Ian Nieves led the SRU sprinters and tied to take 11th in the 60-meter dash with a PSAC time of 7.07 seconds. Bailey was also in the 200-meter dash, taking eighth with a time of 22.61 seconds, just behind junior Isaac Moodie who took third in 22.27 seconds. Moodie also took 11th in the 400 meter with a time of 50.02 seconds. In the 60-meter hurdles, Nieves returned to take seventh with a time of 8.40 with freshman Danny Dinh taking 14th in 8.66 seconds.

Finally, in the distance events, junior Josh Rader took 13th in the mile run with a PSAC qualifying time of 4:25.29, while sophomore John Marenkovic took 16th in the 3000-meter run with a PSAC time of 8:53.83.

The Rock will return to action sending some of its team to Edinboro University to compete in the Edinboro Invitational.