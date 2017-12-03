Women’s basketball ran away with 84-63 win at Lock Haven





The Slippery Rock women’s basketball team was firing on all cylinders with an offensive explosion as they cruised to an 84-63 win at Lock Haven University (1-5) on Saturday.

With the win, the Green and White’s record improves to 4-3 this season, as they remain a perfect 3-0 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play and pick up their fourth win in their past five games.

Early in the game, The Rock found themselves down 8-5 in the first few minutes, but they were able to find their rhythm as they went on a 16 point tear to take the lead 21-16 by the end of the first quarter. The Rock then dominated the second quarter, outscoring Lock Haven 23-13 to take a 44-29 lead into the half.

Their 44 points in the first half were the most first half points by The Rock this season. In the second half, SRU kept their momentum going and never looked back as they extended their lead to 18 points by the end of the third quarter, on their way to 21 point victory at 84-63.

Leading the scoring for the Green and White was sophomore guard Brooke Hinderliter who backed up her PSAC West Athlete of the Week honors from last week with a 27 point performance with five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Junior forward Morgan Henderson got into the mix with a season high 13 points for The Rock with five rebounds, a blocked shot, and a steal as well.

In total, The Rock offense shot 35 percent from the field, while going 21 percent from three point range, and shot 81 percent from the free throw line. The defense shinned as well as they held the Bald Eagles to a 24.6 field goal percentage, while they forced 24 Lock Haven turnovers and made 12 total steals.

The Rock will get another taste of PSAC East action on Sunday when they take on Millersville University (3-3) with a 1:00 p.m. tip-off to keep their perfect conference record alive.