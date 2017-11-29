An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

Parsons finishes XC career

Senior Jeremy Parsons runs during the SRU alumni race last year. Parsons ran at nationals for the third straight year.

Rebecca Dietrich

Keegan Beard, Rocket Contributor
November 29, 2017

Senior Jeremy Parsons competed in his final cross country race for the Rock November 18th at the NCAA National Championships. The championship race was held in Evansville, Indiana and was Parsons’ third straight appearance at the meet. Parsons covered the 10,000-meter course in a time of 32:29. The meet was moved up in time due to weather conditions, with a muddy course Parsons was still able to pick off runners late in the race to average 5:14 per mile.

Parsons first appeared at the national championships in his sophomore season in 2014 with an All-American finish of 24th place. Parsons hasn’t repeated the All-American finish since 2014. He will now rest for a few weeks before joining the rest of the Rock cross country runners as they prepare for the upcoming indoor track season.

