Women's basketball falls to Division I Cincinnati in exhibition game





Before coming back home to The Rock, the women’s basketball team had one more stop on their extended road trip in southwest Ohio Monday night when the team dropped an 85-52 loss to Division I University of Cincinnati (1-1) in an exhibition game.

Early in the game, The Rock was able to keep pace with Cincinnati, as the Bearcats lead by just eight after the first quarter at 21-13, followed by a close second quarter where SRU was only outscored 18-16 to make the score 39-29 heading into halftime.

A different tale was told in the second half, as the Green and White’s Division I opponent from the American Athletic Conference was able to outscore The Rock 46-23 in route to a convincing 85-52 victory.

The game does not count for the Green and White, so officially their record will remain at 0-2, but the game did serve as the Bearcat’s first regular season home game as they improved their record to 1-1 with the win.

Redshirt junior guard Ciara Patterson stole the show for The Rock as she racked up 24 points on the night while going seven of 14 from three-point land and shooting 36.8 percent from the field. Second in scoring for SRU came sophomore guard Brooke Hinderliter who notched 13 points with five rebounds while shooting 45.5 field goal percentage.

As a team, the Green and White shot just 25 percent from the field compared to the Bearcat’s 48.5 percent. The Rock shinned from the free throw line shooting 87.5 percent, but turned the ball over 20 times and allowed 9 steals.

The team will now travel back to The Rock in search of their first win of the young season with some Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) crossover action this weekend against Shippensburg University (0-2) for their home-opener on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Then on Sunday, Kutztown University (1-1) will come to town with a 1:00 p.m. tip-off as well. Both games being located at Morrow Fieldhouse.