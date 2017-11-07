Rock football embarrasses Seton Hill

Senior quarterback Tanner Garry looks downfield versus Edinboro. Garry is second in the nation in passing yards with 3215.

Cody Nespor Senior quarterback Tanner Garry looks downfield versus Edinboro. Garry is second in the nation in passing yards with 3215.





Both Slippery Rock and Seton Hill’s defenses could have used ‘help wanted’ signs on Saturday, as SRU trounced the Griffons 77-38, the Rock’s most points since 1923.

Slippery Rock only had two possessions that did not result in a touchdown on Saturday, one that ended in a turnover, and the final drive which Slippery Rock went into victory formation.

Slippery Rock set a school record for total offensive yards with 795, and senior wide receiver Marcus Johnson set an individual record for all-purpose yards in a season, reaching 1894 yards on Saturday, which ranks fourth in the country. Johnson finished with 115 receiving yards and one touchdown, after having two receiving and one return touchdown called back on penalty.

Johnson was one of the many receivers to have the wealth spread to by SRU’s quarterbacks on the day. Senior quarterback Tanner Garry completed 24 of his 30 passes for 326 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. Garry did not play the fourth quarter, and sophomore Andrew Koester kept up the efficiency in the fourth, going 5-7 with 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Milly Raye exploded and led all receivers with 181 yards and two touchdowns. Raye also returned a punt for a touchdown in the third quarter. Every possession for both teams resulted in a score in the third quarter.

Two SRU receivers tallied their first career touchdowns, sophomore wide receiver Austin Scott and sophomore tight end Zach Cirillo. The other touchdown went to junior wide receiver Dakota Clanagan, his first touchdown since the Rock played Indiana (Pa.) last year.

Senior running back Isiah Neely had his best rushing day of the year, toting the ball only 15 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns, averaging over 10 yard per carry. Sophomore running back Chacar Berry also had a productive day, accumulating 95 yards and a touchdown.

SRU saw production from two players who had a combined seven yards before Saturday. Freshman Braden Fochtman saw his first carry since Kentucky State in August, and ran for 99 yards. Sophomore Nassir Weaver ran for his first career touchdown, and set a career high in yards with 48.

While there wasn’t much defense on display Saturday as the Rock gave up 633 total yards, junior defensive back Kyle Hall led the team with seven tackles, one for a loss. Freshman Khadir Roberts had the Rock’s only turnover on the day, recording his first career interception and returning it 34 yards.

Despite only recording one tackle, senior defensive end Marcus Martin retains his national lead in sacks with 14, and tackles for loss (24.5)

Slippery Rock has one regular season game left, and will travel to Kutztown on Saturday. An SRU win would almost certainly ensure a a trip to the NCAA playoffs. In addition to the team, two individual players will look to break school records; Johnson needs one receiving touchdown to tie the SRU career record, and Garry needs one passing touchdown to tie the single-season school record.