Women’s soccer blanks CalU for fourth straight win





Three different players scored when Slippery Rock University women’s soccer defeated California University of Pa. Sunday afternoon 3-0 to extend their current winning streak to four games, their longest of the season.

The Rock has only given up one goal during those four games, as they surrendered one goal against to Millersville University (4-8-2) in their 3-1 home win on Friday. With the win, SRU’s record improves to 9-4-1 on the season, while California falls to 3-10-1.

It didn’t take long for the Green and White to find the back of the net when sophomore defender Madison Johnson scored in the ninth minute after she received a corner kick pass from junior forward Brooke Testa to take an early 1-0 lead. The goal was Johnson’s third goal of the season.

Testa was then able to set up another goal, this time for senior midfielder Maddy Tletski in the 27th minute to give Tletski her third goal of the season and give The Rock a 2-0 lead. In the 40th minute, Testa continued her dominance getting a goal of her own off a pass from freshman defender Madison Thierry to give SRU a 3-0 lead just before the half.

The goal was Testa’s fourth of the season and third point of the game to give her a team-leading 14 points on the season and ties her for seventh in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) for points.

Rock junior goalkeeper Kylie Downs played the first 84 minutes of the game, as she only saw one shot on goal off of eight attempts by CalU. Freshman goalkeeper Kara Seebacher finished the final moments of the game in net for The Rock to help secure the 3-0 shutout win.

The Green and White attempted 14 shots, with eight of those shots on goal, while SRU received five corner kicks, compared to the Vulcans two. Up next for The Rock comes a trip to Mercyhurst University (4-7-3) on Wednesday starting at 1:00 p.m.