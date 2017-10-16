Volleyball drops pair of conference games





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock University Volleyball team lost two conference games last weekend, versus Clarion on Friday and Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday. These losses drop the Rocks record to 9-12 (1-8) on the season.

SRU was able to push the 16-6 Clarion squad to five sets, led by freshman outside hitter Stephanie Jacobsen who had 12 kills in the contest, and 16 total on the weekend after not being a starter at the beginning of the season.

Other key offensive performers came from freshman middle hitter Erinn Kahoe and sophomore outside hitter Kaley Fucci. Kahoe led the team in kills for the weekend with 20, while Fucci tied for the second-most with 16. Kahoe and Fucci are in a close contest for the lead for the Green and White in kills for the entire season, with 171 and 169, respectively.

The Rock’s second contest on Saturday was a four-set loss to Indiana (Pa.) on the road during homecoming weekend. Although senior defensive specialist Courtney Oberlander recorded 41 digs on the weekend, only nine came in the game versus IUP, averaging 2.25 digs per set, well below her season average of 5.81 which ranks her second in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and 2oth in the nation. Oberlander also moved up to fifth all-time in Slippery Rock’s record book for digs. Oberlander needs 86 digs to reach second-most all-time in SRU history and would need 256 to break the all-time record.

Senior middle hitter Brooke Bostwick continued to build on her team-high blocks, recording six more over the weekend to raise her season total to 68, her second-straight year leading the Rock in that category. Senior setter Haley Defibaugh also contributed on Defense, providing 34 digs and 20 assists.

Sophomore setter Zoe Rivet led the Rock in assists over the weekend with 48, raising her season total to 404, the most on the team by more than 50.

Slippery Rock will next look ahead to two home games this week. The Rock will host Mercyhurst University on Friday at 7 p.m., the only team ranked below the Rock in the PSAC-Northwest at 6-14 (1-8). The Rock will then host the team with the best overall record in the PSAC (18-3) Gannon, Saturday at 2 p.m.