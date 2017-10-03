Women’s soccer gets shut out in weekend match-up





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Slippery Rock women’s soccer dropped a one to nothing loss at East Stroudsburg University (7-2-1) on Saturday afternoon and managed just three shots on goal in the game.

The loss drops The Rock’s record to 5-4-1 on the season, while posting a 5-3-1 record in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play. East Stroudsburg attempted 15 shots to The Rock’s seven and the Warriors managed six of those on net, while both teams racked up 11 fouls each.

SRU has won two of their last five games, after going on a three game winning streak earlier in the season against Indiana University of Pa.(6-4), Mansfield University (0-8-1), and Clarion University (6-4-2).

Early in the game, The Rock nearly took the lead off a header on goal by junior forward Skye Kramer, but East Stroudsburg senior goalie Jules Harris came up with the stop. The game’s only goal came in the 40th minute by Warriors defender sophomore Jessica Woodbyrne off an assist from senior midfielder Sammi Ortiz.

In the 43rd minute, the Green and White almost tied the game before the half when junior forward Brooke Testa, but Harris was all over it to keep the Warriors ahead. Rock junior goaltender Kylie Downs made some key saves in the second half to keep SRU in the game, as she stopped five of the six shots she faced.

Kramer had another opportunity in the 67th minute, but the shot rang off the post and didn’t count as a shot on goal. The Rock had one of their three corner kicks of the day late in the game, but were unable to produce a shot on goal as East Stroudsburg hung on to win the game one to nothing.

The Rock’s three shots came off the foots of Kramer, Testa, and freshman midfielder Shannon Mclntyre. Up next for the Green and White comes on Wednesday when the team travels to the University of Pitt-Johnstown (1-8-1) with the game starting at 1:30 p.m.