Men’s soccer continues winless streak

Close Senior midfielder Tyler McCarthy makes an attempt at a ball against Gannon in September. McCarthy has two goals on the season, tied for the team lead. Paris Malone Paris Malone Senior midfielder Tyler McCarthy makes an attempt at a ball against Gannon in September. McCarthy has two goals on the season, tied for the team lead.





The Slippery Rock University men’s soccer team traveled to Eiler-Martin stadium on Saturday afternoon for a conference match against the East Stroudsburg men’s soccer team. ESU rode a strong second half to a 3-1 victory over SRU.

After a scoreless first half of play, East Stroudsburg’s James McMahon scored his third goal of the season in the 50th minute on an assist from Eddy Enowbi. The official time of the goal was 50:23 as ESU jumped out to a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

ESU struck again next with Irvin Zuzic slotting an unassisted goal past senior goalkeeper Johnathon Sharp in the 58th minute, Zuzic’s second of the season. The official time of the goal being 58:52 as ESU scored twice within ten minutes to take a 2-0 lead heading into the half an hour mark.

SRU senior midfielder Tyler McCarthy cut the deficit to only one goal in the 79th minute with a shot blasted past ESU goalkeeper Will Boerema for McCarthy’s second goal of the season, which was unassisted. The official time of the goal was 79:18, with 11 minutes left in the game, SRU trailed ESU 2-1.

The Rock’s chance of an equalizing goal was squashed in the 87th minute when ESU’s Michael Tolley struck a ball past Sharp. The goal was unassisted and Tolley’s first of the season. ESU’s third goal of the match at 87:16 proved to be the insurance goal as ESU won the match 3-1.

ESU dominated the shot totals in the game tallying 16 shots with 8 on goal while SRU totaled 7 shots with 2 on goal. Sharp recorded 5 saves while his counterpart Boerema recorded 1.

McCarthy was the only goal scorer for the Rock with his second goal in consecutive games. McCarthy also paced the Rock with one shot on goal. Junior midfielder George Oakley provided the other shot on goal. McCarthy and Oakley attempted two shots each while junior defender Kenton Keeslar, freshman forward Connor Jobe, and freshman midfielder Cory Olix attempted one shot each.

With the loss, SRU falls to 1-5-3 with an 0-2-2 conference record while ESU rides the win to 5-2-1 overall record with a 2-1 conference record.

SRU travels to PSAC foe Pitt-Johnston on Wednesday, October 4th for a 4:00 match. The Rock is looking to end a seven-match winless streak dating back to early September in this match up of teams looking for a much needed win.