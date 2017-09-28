Men’s soccer ties again





The Slippery Rock University men’s soccer team traveled to the Stern Athletic complex on Friday to take on the Lock Haven men’s soccer team in Slippery Rock’s conference opener. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Lock Haven’s Christian Wieand opened the scoring in the 5th minute with a free kick goal from 35 feet out which snuck past SRU’s senior goalkeeper Johnathon Sharp.

Slippery Rock’s junior midfielder Anthony Werth and junior forward Igor McVeagh scored the next two goals for SRU. Werth beat the Lock Haven keeper to the far post in the 54th minute, scoring his second goal of the season. Just six minutes later, junior midfielder George Oakley sent a cross into the box, McVeagh found the ball and his header beat the Lock Haven keeper to the near post for his goal of the season and his career. SRU snatched a 2-1 lead heading into the final 30 minutes.

11 minutes later, in the 71st minute, Lock Haven scored the equalizing goal. Lock Haven’s Alec Mapoy crossed a ball into the box which was headed by Brian Flatter to the far post, knotting the game at a 2-2 score.

After 90 minutes of play, an additional 20 were played in which only Lock Haven recorded a shot which was headed wide by Reggie Holt. The whistle blew in the 110th minute signaling a 2-2 draw.

SRU and LHU each recorded eight shots with each team having five on goal. Sharp and his Lock Haven contemporary Troy Teresak each recorded three saves.

Werth led the charge for SRU with two shots on goal, along with a goal. McVeagh, junior defender Kenton Keeslar and freshman forward Connor Jobe each recorded one shot on goal.

The draw leaves SRU 1-3-2 with a 0-0-1 record in PSAC conference play while Lock Haven moves ahead with a 4-1-3 record with a 2-0-1 record in PSAC conference play.

Slippery Rock hosts Gannon University at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24th at James Egli field in an important conference game.