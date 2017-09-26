Women’s soccer battles heat to 1-0 loss





The Slippery Rock University women’s soccer team took on the Gannon University Golden Knights Sunday afternoon in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) match up. The Rock was unable to get anything past the Golden Knight’s goalkeeper, Danitza Indacochea, and ultimately lost with a final score of 1-0.

Slippery Rock head coach Jessica Griggs said that there were a variety of factors to why Gannon was able to overcome her team.

“Gannon was really good at putting pressure on us,” Griggs said. “They are also very good on set pieces, which we knew coming into the game. It also does not help when a ref helps them with their fouls, but it is what it is.”

The two teams competed evenly for a majority of the game and neither team seemed to be able to find the back of the net. Then, with 3:51 left in the game, Gannon’s Emily Cekella was able to head the ball into the SRU’s net to give her team the lead and hand a loss to the Rock.

Saturday afternoon’s game forced both teams to battle the heat, which was a factor, but no excuse to why The Rock was unable to claim victory, Griggs explained.

“Coming off of less than 48 hours of rest from our last game and having this brutal heat definitely impacted us,” Griggs said. “It is no excuse because both teams had to deal with the same circumstances.”

Although unable to come away with the victory, Griggs said that offensively and defensively there were positives to take away from the game. Griggs said that she was pleased with how her team was able to change shape and transfer their skills into different formations. The women have a solid backline and know how to defend well, especially one-on-one, she said. Attacking-wise, Griggs said she would like her team to eventually be able to use their wide spaces more.

“Once we got into using our wide spaces, we were creating more chances and looking very dangerous out there,” Griggs said.

Junior goalkeeper Kyle Downs was able to record to 10 saves on 11 shots. Downs currently ranks sixth among PSAC goalies with 28 saves in seven games played.

The Rock will host number 21 ranked Seton Hill University this Wednesday, a game which Griggs said she expects to be very challenging.

“Seton Hill is for sure going to be a very difficult game,” Griggs said. “I just think the girls are going to continue to work. I have a very hardworking team, which includes the heart and desire to win.”

The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at James Egli Field in Slippery Rock.