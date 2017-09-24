Women’s XC places seventh out of 19





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Slippery Rock head coach John Papa always likes his runners to run in groups, and that is exactly what the Rock women did on Saturday at the Lock Haven University Invitational, when their five point-scorers all finished within 37 seconds of each other.

First across the tape was junior Courtney Group, who led the Green and White for the first time this season, posting a career-best time of 23:27, good for a 26th-place finish. Five second later, senior Caitlyn Janeda placed 36th, finishing in 23:32.



Senior Matti Dunham was the third-best Rock runner with a 23:52 time, placing 41st. Right behind her in 42nd was freshman Juliet Ryan, logging the same time. Junior Sabrina Palmieri rounded out the scoring for SRU, placing 48th with a 24:04 time.

Sophomore Hannah Kenawell and junior Paige Diehl also ran for the Green and White, placing 55th and 63rd, respectively.

Slippery Rock has a week off to rest before traveling to the Carnegie Melon Invite on October 7th.