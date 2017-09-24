Field hockey shuts out Seton Hill





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The SRU women’s field hockey team defeated Seton Hill University (2-5) this past Wednesday night 4-0, as The Rock outshot the Griffins 18-3, with freshman defenseman Brittany Morgan scoring two goals on the night.

With the win, it moves The Rock’s record to 5-3 on the season. Morgan got the Green and White on the board in the 24th minute when she rebounded a shot off the post. Less than three minutes later, junior midfielder Hannah Downing extended their lead to two with a goal off a penalty stroke to take a two to nothing lead going into the half.

“Playing our speed, playing our game plan and really having the mids and the backs joining into the attack with the forwards today which is something we’ve been working on,”SRU women’s field hockey head coach Julie Swiney said.

In the second half, The Rock picked up right where they left off as senior forward Kailee Krupski scored a goal off an assist from senior midfielder Kayla Mack in the 46th minute to make the score three to nothing Rock. The shots for the Green and White kept pilling up then at the 48:20 mark, Morgan notched her second score of the night off an assist from freshman forward Courtney Page to cap off a 4-0 victory.

“I think that the girls just did a good job of seeing space,” Swiney said. “And executing skills to move the ball and really being aggressive in shooting today.”

Rock goalkeepers split time in the four to nothing win, as senior Nicole Bream started the game, with freshman Maddie Murphy came in for relief in the second half. The Rock’s depth was an important factor, as Seton Hill had only four players to substitute with, compared to SRU’s 10 plus bench players.

“It’s always helpful to have depth,” Swiney said. “We definitely have some great people coming in off the bench to help contribute to the win.”

The defense shut down Seton Hill, allowing just three shots on goal on six attempts, while the Green and White managed 18 shots on goal on 22 attempts.

Up next for The Rock is a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) match-up on Saturday against #3 West Chester University.