Volleyball drops four games over weekend tournament





Rock volleyball lost four games over the weekend in the Atlantic Regional Crossover in West Liberty and Wheeling, Wv. to take their season record to 8-4.

On Friday in West Liberty, the Green and White first squared off against Fairmont State University (7-4) and lost the match 0-3. In the first set The Rock jumped out to an early 12-6 lead, but the Fairmont fought back and took 19 of the games final 26 points to take the set 25-19.

A close second set followed as the set was tied at 25, but the Falcons got the final two points to take the set 27-25. The Rock lost the third and final set 25-15 as Fairmont won the match 3-0.

Later in the day, SRU played West Liberty University (7-6) and was able to take the first set 25-20, but dropped the second set when they gave up most of the final points after the set was tied at 17 to lose the set 25-21. In the third set, The Rock had a late 22-21 lead, but West Liberty fought back to take the set 26-24.

The Green and White dominated in the fourth set with their backs against the wall taking the set 25-16. In the fifth and final set, West Liberty went up early on The Rock 5-1 and didn’t give in taking the set 15-10 and taking the match 3-2.

Senior Brooke Bostwick led The Rock with 21 kills between the two matches, while senior Courtney Oberlander landed 43 digs on the day, taking her career total 1,442, which is the ninth most in SRU history.

The team then traveled to Wheeling on Saturday to face-off against Wheeling Jesuit University (8-4) and University of Charleston (4-8). The Rock was swept against Wheeling Jesuit losing the sets 25-17, 25-20, and 25-12. Wheeling is currently receiving votes in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association of America Top 25 poll.

Lastly, The Rock faced Charleston and lost the first set 25-19 after the Golden Eagles were able to jump out to an early five to nothing lead. In the second set, SRU trailed Charleston 23-22, but with three unanswered, The Rock was able to take the set 25-23 and even the match at one.

In the final two sets, the Golden Eagles were able to edge the Green and White 25-22 twice, to win the match 3-1. Oberlander continued her dominance with 40 more digs on the day, giving her 83 for the weekend. Sophomore Zoe Rivet notched her third 20 plus assist match with 22 against Charleston.

The Rock will now turn their attention to Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play, as they are set to take on Lock Haven University (7-5) out east, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, followed by a trip to Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m.