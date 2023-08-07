4 Things You Should Never Do While Driving

Driving provides college students with a sense of freedom and convenience, allowing them to explore their independence while commuting between classes, internships, and social activities. But with this liberty comes great responsibility. To ensure your safety and the safety of others on the road, it’s essential to be aware of the things you should never do while driving.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of accidents among college students and drivers of all ages. Always resist the temptation to use your phone while driving. It takes only a split second for an accident to happen, and taking your eyes off the road even for a moment can have devastating consequences.

Driving Impaired

Never drive under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or any substance that impairs your judgment. For one, it’s illegal, and you don’t want to know what happens when you get a DUI. A DUI has severe consequences, such as hefty fines, suspension or revocation of your driver’s license, and even possible jail time. Not to mention the potential harm to yourself, your passengers, and others on the road. Always have a designated driver or use alternative transportation options if you need them.

Aggressive Driving

College life can be stressful and traffic jams are frustrating, but it’s crucial to stay calm and avoid aggressive driving behaviors like speeding or tailgating. These actions not only put you at risk but also endanger other road users.

Driving Fatigued

Late-night study sessions and social events can lead to sleep deprivation, which might mean you feel like you need to drive while fatigued. However, drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence. If you’re feeling tired, pull over in a safe location and rest until you’re alert enough to continue your journey.

Driving is a significant responsibility that comes with college life. It is essential to be aware of the things you should never do while driving to safeguard your life and the lives of others. By following the guidelines mentioned above, you can enjoy the freedom of driving while promoting road safety for everyone.