4 Signs That Your Dog Is Ready To Go to Daycare

People love their dogs and wish they could spend all day with them, but sadly they can’t. They must go to class, do research, and even work at jobs or internships. Since you don’t want to leave your favorite furry friend alone, you may have considered taking them to daycare. If you are wondering if your pup could handle such a step, look for these four signs that your dog is ready to go to daycare.

Your Dog Has Lots of Energy at Night

One sign that your dog is ready for daycare is if they have a lot of energy during the nighttime hours. If they seem hyper at the end of the day, it may mean they are not getting the stimulation or exercise they need during the daytime. If you take them to a doggy daycare provider, they should get plenty of activity so they will be more relaxed and sleepy when you pick them up.

They Like To Socialize With Other Dogs

Another sign that your dog is ready to go to daycare is that they like socializing with fellow canines. If you are on a walk with your dog and they seem excited when you encounter another person with their pet, they may be ready for the socialization that daycare can offer. A proper daycare provider should be able to group your dog with those with a similar temperament.

Your Pet Doesn’t Like It When You Leave

If you notice that your dog seems anxious when you go to class or work and gets very excited when you return, they might have a case of separation anxiety. Fortunately, you can help them cope by taking them to daycare. They will have the chance to be social with other dogs and the humans who run the business.

They Are Extroverted

A fourth sign that your dog would enjoy daycare is that they are generally outgoing and like to have fun with humans and their fellow canines. If so, they would adapt well to a daycare environment since they will have plenty of opportunities to play.

These indicators will help you determine whether your dog is ready for daycare. If they are, daycare can help relieve you of the guilt of leaving them alone and make them feel more at ease during the night.