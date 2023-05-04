5 Ways To Get More Eyes on Your TikTok Videos

Have you started a TikTok channel, but are having a hard time getting views outside your circle of family and friends? There are plenty of things you can do to get more eyes on your TikTok videos and grow your dedicated audience. Try out these tips as you shoot creative short videos.

Don’t Forget Hashtags

As you upload videos to your channel, make sure you tag each one with trendy and relevant hashtags. If you’re participating in a challenge, use the same tag that other participants are using.

Want to stay on top of changing trends? Keep an eye on the topics trending on the For You page and throw your voice into the mix with relevant content.

Join a Community

Which topics interest you the most? There are communities and groups out there for everyone. For example, if you’re an avid reader, get onto BookTok to see which books everyone is reading.

Once you find a TikTok niche that captures your eye, observe what the “popular kids” are doing with their videos and take inspiration from them.

Use the Right Lighting

To add professionalism to your videos, take some time to light your face properly. Poorly-lit videos make your channel look amateurish, and they don’t stand out in the endless scroll.

Luckily, creating TikTok-ready lighting is easy with the use of a ring light. Place your smartphone in the center of your ring light to add a professional finish to your video and naturally illuminate your face.

Keep It Short and Sweet

Want viewers to watch your videos from start to finish? Watching a video in full is a strong indicator that folks are genuinely interested in your channel. Encourage that engagement by keeping your videos short.

While TikTok videos can be up to 10 minutes long, focus on grabbing your audience’s attention in the first 3 seconds. And when you’re just starting out, try to keep your videos in the 1-minute ballpark.

Promote on Social Media

If you’re an aspiring TikTok star, you likely have other social media channels too. Why not draw in some of your Facebook and Instagram friends with teasers of your channel?

Post snippets of your top-performing videos on other social media platforms, complete with relevant hashtags. A fully integrated social media strategy is a crucial step in becoming an Internet sensation!

If you’re a novice TikTok artist and want to get more eyes on your videos, use these strategies to boost engagement. Watch what other popular TikTokers are doing, and don’t be afraid to take inspiration from their success.