There comes a time when you’re ready to get out of the dorm and find your own place. One of the best solutions is to start looking for an apartment. There are many helpful websites or online communities that specialize in helping people find places. However, having too many options can make the whole process more crazy and convoluted than it needs to be. Here are some helpful tips to consider when looking for an apartment that can make it all a little less stressful.

Consider Different Options

Many people have a fixated idea of what an apartment should be. We imagine established apartment complexes, but those aren’t the only ways to live. You may want to consider townhouses, duplexes, mobile homes, or other options. One affordable option for many people looking for a new place is to live in a basement apartment, which grants renters an entire floorplan to themselves. While that may not seem ideal at first, there are many ways to have a better quality of life while living in a basement apartment. Looking at different styles of living options can help you find a great place that you may have otherwise glanced over.

Know Your Budget

One of the most helpful tips to consider when looking for an apartment is finding a place that you can afford. Many people make the mistake of finding a place where the rent takes up too much of their monthly income. When this happens, renters may have trouble paying additional utilities or buying necessities, like groceries. Rising rent costs make it difficult to find a place that’s only a quarter of your monthly income (unless you split rent with roommates), but you should make at least double the cost of your rent.

Whenever possible, try to see what features or utilities your apartment covers. For example, some places include water or internet.

The Right Location

It’s not always feasible, but finding an apartment in a good location is a major blessing. Apartments in the center of downtown are always more expensive, but you can try to find a place that’s an easy commute to your work or school. Also, look for neighborhoods with access to grocery stores or other necessities.