The weather is our best friend on sunny days, but when storms gather and begin wreaking havoc, they threaten our property. Leaving your car parked outside on campus during a storm may lead to damage from the natural elements, and you may find a cracked windshield or window upon your return from lectures. By reading the tips below, you’ll find ways to protect your parked car from a storm so you can focus on your studies.

Park on the Side of a Building

Precipitation and wind blow objects around, and your car will become an easy target for any debris flung into it. Park your car on the side of a large lecture hall to give your vehicle a protective barrier that will decrease the effects of the wind on your car. Small objects such as rocks will become lost in the gusts of powerful winds and become projectiles that may shatter your windows or leave dents in your car if the wind is strong enough.

Wind diverts around the sides of buildings and isn’t as powerful as it changes direction and loses velocity.You may need to search for a parking lot or a spot on the street that’s close enough to a school building for the convenience of protection. You’ll rest easy when studying, knowing your car is safe from the dangers of blasting winds.

Seal All Openings

Precipitation will vary in storms, with some lightning storms bringing a slight drizzle and some hailstorms dropping ping-pong-sized precipitation. Protect your parked car from the storm by keeping the openings tight. The windows and doors have weather sealing inside to prevent liquid from entering the vehicle.

Use a weatherproof cover for car hoods and trunks to redirect moisture and prevent precipitation from entering. Water under the hood will lead to mechanical problems, such as engine failure or damage to the battery. Consider all openings in your vehicle and how water may enter them during a storm.

Cover the Vehicle With a Thick Tarp

Before getting busy with classes, place a thick, heavy tarp over your car for protection against storm-related damage. The tarp will create a barrier between the car and sleet or hail, protecting it from falling ice and the glaze left by sleet.

A tarp will dampen the impact of flying debris. Use one that latches onto various areas of the car and drapes over the wheels. The security of the latches will ensure the tarp stays on, and the length will protect valuable parts, such as the brakes. The weather will affect your brake system when water enters the brake pads, making it harder to brake quickly and causing the vehicle to squeal when you come to a stop. Burlap tarps are most effective, as they are usually thick and absorb moisture easily.

It’s important to guard your possessions against inclement weather, and when a storm is present, you’ll need to take action to protect your vehicle. Use these methods to defend your car from the elements and give your vehicle a chance to meet the sun unscathed and in good condition.