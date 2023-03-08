Should You Drink Alcohol While Doing Outdoor Activities?

Spring weather is already here in some parts of the country, and that means it’s time to start getting back outside again. Whether you’ve planned a fun hike or a trip to a national park, you may find yourself wondering whether it’s a good idea to drink alcohol while you’re out having fun. In this post, we’ll look at why you might want to skip that afternoon glass of wine. Discover whether you should drink alcohol while doing outdoor activities.

Why Do People Bring Booze to the Great Outdoors?

For responsible adults, it can be fun to crack open a beer after a successful fishing trip or bring a bottle of wine to an outdoor picnic. These events are festive, and alcohol is something people like to enjoy on special occasions. There’s nothing wrong with the impulse to bring along a six-pack on your next outdoor excursion, but there are some reasons you might want to reconsider.

Risks of Drinking While Doing Outdoor Activities

The risks of drinking alcohol vary depending on the activity you’re doing. Sitting in a park enjoying a picnic isn’t a very strenuous activity, so the risks associated with drinking are more minor. However, here are some more serious risks to know about.

Dehydration

Probably the most considerable risk related to drinking while being outdoors is dehydration. That’s because many outdoor activities require physical exertion. Alcohol may be a liquid, but it dehydrates the body, which isn’t good for exercise. It can make you feel nauseous and give you a hangover faster, among other consequences.

Motion Sickness

Did you know that avoiding alcohol is a technique for preventing motion sickness? That’s right! Dehydration from drinking plus the rocking of a boat is a recipe for a bad time for many people. So if you know you have a problem with seasickness or car rides, postpone that celebratory drink.

Poor Judgment

Okay, we’re taking a slightly more serious tone here. It’s well-known that drinking alcohol can lead to impaired judgment. When you combine that lack of good judgment with outdoor activities like swimming, shooting, or hiking, you can end up with some pretty deadly combinations. Impaired judgment might cause you to misjudge a distance or ignore your own body’s stress levels. The results can be fatal.

How To Drink Responsibly Outdoors

If you’re looking for ways to enjoy adult beverages outdoors, there are a few things you can do to be responsible. For one thing, hydrate with water between alcoholic drinks to dilute its effects on your body. Eating a healthy snack also helps (and, of course, only drink if your doctor says it’s okay).

Mocktails: Fun Without the Risks

Another option is to experiment with mocktails, which are tasty drinks that don’t use any booze at all. One of our favorite ingredients is Seedlip, an herbal spirit that tastes like gin. Check out your local wine and spirits store and see what they offer.

The Bottom Line

Drinking alcohol is always risky, even if you’re a responsible adult. Whether you should drink alcohol while doing outdoor activities depends on the level of physical exertion involved. It also matters how dangerous the activity is even before alcohol is part of the equation. Use caution, and when in doubt, go without the booze!