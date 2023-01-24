Things To Know When Adopting a Jack Russell Terrier

Many college students adopt pets to improve their mental health, ward off loneliness, or just for companionship. If you’re looking to adopt, be sure to keep all of a dog’s care needs in mind when selecting a breed. If you’re looking for a clever, friendly little dog, you can’t go wrong with a Jack Russell terrier. Here are a few things to know before you adopt.

They’re Hunting Dogs

Jack Russell terriers, or JRTs, were originally foxers and ratters. Owners brought these dogs along on hunts and trained them to chase down smaller prey like squirrels, foxes, and rabbits. Their small size even allowed them to disappear into rabbit holes to follow prey! The breed’s boundless energy and keen intelligence made them excellent hunting dogs.

You may find that your JRT takes off across the yard in an attempt to catch a squirrel due to their natural hunting instincts! In addition to a proclivity to hunt small animals, they also have sharp noses and keen eyes and ears. Be prepared for them to appear next to you immediately after you open a treat bag!

They’re Very Clever

Just a glance at their sharply intelligent eyes will tell you just how clever these little dogs are. You’ll need to begin training them as soon as they arrive home. Jack Russells do best when they have plenty of mental stimulation from commands and tasks to do.

Even old JRTs can learn new tricks. They love to learn and will be happy as long as they’re spending time training with the people they love best!

They’re High-Energy Dogs

JRTs originally managed to run through lengthy foxhunts, so it’s no wonder that these little guys have plenty of energy to spare. Ideally, these dogs will do best with a yard to play in. Let them run and play games like fetch daily. Some JRTs are even athletic, meaning you can teach them to do jumps and other tricks that expend their energy.

Taking these pups on long walks can still do the trick if you don’t have a yard. Dropping your JRT off at doggy daycare for an afternoon is another effective way to let them blow off steam.

These little terriers have tons of personality despite their small size. If you’re looking for a fun, clever, and affectionate breed, adopting a Jack Russell terrier might be the perfect choice for you.