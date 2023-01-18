Techniques To Help You Banish Writer’s Block

Writer’s block is a common folly among students and professionals alike—and by its very nature, it’s hard to describe! Why won’t the words flow? Why is that blank document haunting you?

If you’re suffering from a lack of words, put your writing down for a moment and take a break. Breathe deeply and understand that you aren’t alone in your frustration. Try one or more of these techniques designed to help rid you of writer’s block, and soon enough, words will come to you.

Allow Yourself To Write Badly

Part of the source of writer’s block is that, as the writer, you want to compose meaningful sentences that sound good. If the words you write (or type) aren’t perfect, you may end up erasing them and staring at a blank page for a while longer.

But here’s the thing: nobody has to see your first draft but you! Who cares if your initial sentences are clunky or cliché? You can always go back and fix them later, but you have to get them on the page first. Allow yourself to be imperfect, and appreciate your rough draft for the blueprint it is.

Designate a Regular Writing Time

Get used to writing at the same time every day, and build a habit of sitting at your desk and making a genuine effort to write during that time. Part of building productive habits is getting your body used to the routine.

Start by setting aside 30 minutes of your free time every day (yes, even on weekends) to write. You don’t have to work on a big project if you don’t want to, either. Write in a journal, write fan fiction about your favorite TV show, write notes or jokes or reminders—anything that gets you producing words.

Try Creative Journaling Prompts

A journal is one of the most powerful tools out there to beat writer’s block. Grab a journal or notebook with high-quality paper and an aesthetic that you like. This should encourage you to use it often. Try your hand at a variety of journaling techniques to loosen up the gears in your head.

Just like artists have sketchbooks full of wonky figures and “ugly” practice pages, writers’ journals are often full of nonsense. That’s the point of practicing! When you have a safe place to write whatever you want without fear of judgment, your skills will improve over time.

If you’re locked in a battle with writer’s block, use these techniques to rid yourself of the proverbial beast and move forward with more confidence. Give yourself permission to be less than perfect, and soon, the gears in your head will start turning again.