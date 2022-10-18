4 Minerals That Will Improve Muscle Growth

Working out is a great way to build muscle, but it’s not the only way. Ingesting the right nutrients will help with muscular development and limit how much time you spend in the gym. These four minerals will give you the best results for your goal of gaining more muscle.

Iron

Our bodies are in constant need of oxygen within the bloodstream. Red blood cells are responsible for carrying oxygen to areas of the body that need it for repairing and strengthening. When you consume more iron, your body will produce more red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. So including more iron in your diet will help your body grow stronger and have an easier time recovering from a hard workout involving a lot of muscle strain.

Magnesium

Multiple factors make magnesium a great mineral for muscle growth. Magnesium helps control the hormones involved in stress so that you won’t overstress your muscles as you work out, and it improves muscle and nerve function. Magnesium also helps with insulin and energy production, which will help control blood glucose and maintain a healthy balance of sugar in the muscles.

Zinc

One of the best parts about zinc is that it benefits your body’s cells. Consuming a healthy amount of zinc will help your body’s ability to maintain protein structure so that your muscles will retain an increased size. Cellular function and generation will improve with zinc and help your body’s ability to recover as you tear muscle fibers when performing activities such as weight lifting.

Calcium

Calcium is a helpful mineral for muscle growth that you may find in multiple foods and supplements. The nerve impulses from the brain improve when you increase your calcium intake, and your muscles will have an easier time contracting, making workouts more efficient and less stressful. Schuessler salts will help you gain calcium and the other minerals listed above, and implementing them into your daily routine is easy.

Nutrients are essential to strengthening the body, and these minerals will help you gain more muscles when combined with your normal exercise. Ingest these minerals to create a stronger self and build the muscles you want.