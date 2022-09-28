Thanks to popular culture, the skater has gone from a social outcast to something more mainstream. Because of this, many people follow the skating trends but can’t do a single trick. This is how to differentiate between a real and a fake skater to find out who your true allies are.

Clean Wardrobe

What a skater wears strongly indicates whether they are authentic or a poser. You can wear whatever you want while you’re skating, but if it looks like someone still has the tags on their shirts, they are likely dressing the part rather than being about it. Professional skaters don’t even wear new apparel when they perform, opting for ratty T-shirts and pants. You’re not walking the runway or having a job interview while skating; actual skaters can sense when others treat the sport like a fashion show.

Another thing to keep an eye on is someone’s shoes. True skaters need a pair of kicks that improves their performance. Things like flat soles and a solid grip are more important than their looks because you don’t want your feet to hurt. Some fake skaters intentionally destroy their shoes to give off the impression that they are authentic, but their shoe’s body tells you the real story.

New, Cheap Board

The attention seekers opt for cheaper boards with no visible markings on the deck. In contrast, a genuine skater’s board will look beaten and tattered for all the right reasons. The wannabes will buy their boards from large retailers rather than a skate-specific shop because it saves them a few pennies. These boards are horrific to ride, but since they don’t ride them anyways, that doesn’t matter too much.

No Bumps & Bruises

Posers have a hard time playing the part of a skater if they don’t have the bumps and bruises to show for it. Even the best skaters in the world hit the pavement when attempting a new trick. Your battle wounds prove you are in this for real. Posers do the equivalent of putting a warm rag on their forehead, hoping their parents let them stay home from school because they seem ill. Genuine skaters can spot the fakeness from a mile away.

The Truck Grab

Other than the things you can physically see, a person’s overall vibe and demeanor can tell a whole story. The most famous trick a poser has is carrying the board around with them wherever they go. Your Spidey-Sense should tingle when you notice someone carrying the board on their trucks. The trucks are the grimiest part of the board for avid skaters. Yet, the imitator’s board is as clean as a whistle, so they have no problem.

When you cruise around campus, knowing how to differentiate between a real and a fake skater gives you an idea of whom you should invite into your friend circle. And you can take solace in that you don’t have to pretend to be something you’re not.