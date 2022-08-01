Arts and Crafts That Are Great for Relieving Stress

College students often feel stressed out. You may feel pressure to succeed in your studies and extracurricular activities and feel like you’re constantly juggling everything. This pressure can lead to some severe stress levels!

Fortunately, some great ways to relieve stress are through arts and crafts. These are a few ideas if you’re looking for some creative outlets to help you relax.

Drawing

One of the great things about drawing and painting is that it’s a form of expression that doesn’t require words. You don’t have to use a pen and paper; you can use chalk markers on different surfaces to create chalk art. This option can be a fun activity to do outside on a nice day.

Making Jewelry

Jewelry making is another excellent way to relieve stress. It’s a creative outlet that allows you to make something beautiful that you can wear or give to someone else. Beading can be incredibly calming and therapeutic. There are endless possibilities when making jewelry, so you can always try something new.

Some different kinds of jewelry you can create include:

Beaded bracelets

Chunky necklaces

Dainty earrings

Pins and brooches

Knitting or Crocheting

Knitting and crocheting are both great ways to relax and relieve stress. If you’re feeling extra stressed, try making a blanket or scarf—the repetitive motions can be soothing. They’re also great for making gifts for friends and family.

Sculpting

Sculpting is another excellent way to express your creativity and relieve stress simultaneously. It’s also a great workout for your hands and arms!

You can use many sculpting materials, such as clay, dough, or soap. If you don’t have any of these materials, you can always improvise with what you have. For example, you can use marshmallows and toothpicks to create a sculpture.

Arts and crafts are a great way to relieve stress. There are endless possibilities, so you can always find something new to try. And the best part is that you can keep the finished product for yourself or give it away as a gift.

So next time you feel stressed about class or exams, take some time for yourself and do something creative. It’ll help you relax and maybe even give you a new hobby!