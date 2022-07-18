3 Easy Side Hustles That Only Require an Internet Connection

Side hustles are a great way to make extra money. Whether you’re home for a break and want to control your own schedule or are trying to work through college, side hustles can provide decent money. Some don’t even require that you leave your dorm! Keep reading to learn about three easy side hustles that only require an internet connection. Who knows—maybe your side hustle will bloom into a remote business one day.

Start Freelancing

Various careers have freelancing opportunities that you can perform from your computer. You can freelance as a writer, which could mean finding a job on a freelancing platform, helping people with their resumes, or starting your own blog. Freelance photographers can post their pictures online for paid downloads. There are freelance social media opportunities and transcription opportunities as well. No matter what you want to do, you can probably find a freelance version of it and start making money and gaining experience now.

Teach English

Maybe the idea of staring at a computer screen with no human interaction sounds depressing. In that case, you can teach English online. There are lots of different companies that allow you to sign up to teach, and each will have different requirements. While some may require a college education or experience teaching, others may only require a solid grasp of the English language. So if you’re a native English speaker, this is for you. You’ll be able to set your own hours and work from anywhere while helping people acquire an invaluable skill.

Be a Guinea Pig

Another way to easily make money on the side is to test products and websites for companies. There are thousands of products that businesses create every year that require testing, and you can sign up to receive and review them. Website testing is a bit different. You sign up to complete a series of tasks on a website while communicating your experience live with others. If you like technology but want some human interaction, this might be the thing for you.

There are tons of side hustles you can try, but these are three easy ones that only require an internet connection for success. Depending on your skills or schedule, these side hustles should work for you and help you make the extra money you need.