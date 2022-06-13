How To Avoid Damaging Your Windshield While Driving

College is busy; the campus is always bustling with students and faculty, and arriving to class on time is extremely important for most people. However, don’t rush your driving, or you’ll risk damaging your windshield in haste to get to class on time. Check out our tips; your car will thank you for it!

Stay Off Busy Roads

You’re more likely to chip or crack your windshield when in heavy traffic. With multiple vehicles surrounding your own, there are more chances for objects to hit your car. A big issue is rocks or stones dislodging from the wheels on the vehicle in front of you and flying toward your car.

Maintain Safe Distances From Others

Speaking of rocks and pebbles flying out from the car in front of you, maintain a safe distance from them. Objects are less likely to smack into your windshield if you are far away from their bumper. You should already maintain a safe distance because you never know when you’ll need to brake quickly.

Avoid Gravel Roads

One of the main culprits for damaging your windshield is gravel, so a whole road made from gravel can make for a disaster zone. If you have no other choice but to go on a gravel road, drive slow and keep away from the proximity of other vehicles. While having to repair a windshield isn’t the end of the world, it’s still smart to avoid it at all costs.

Take Things Slow

If you notice any hazards that could potentially damage your windshield while driving, don’t be afraid to slow down your speed. Do this, especially when bumps or loose dirt and gravel are present. Class may be starting soon, but you would rather make it there late with your car intact than rushing the clock and putting your vehicle at risk.

Never rush yourself and allow enough time to make it to your destination. Always be alert while driving to prevent your car from an accident. While unintentional harm can happen to your vehicle, those incidents are less likely to occur as long as you are safe with driving.