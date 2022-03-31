While the cold is still lingering in certain parts of the country, it’s safe to say that springtime is among us! After months of braving the winter, it’s nice to see blue skies and people enjoying the outdoors.

Most people consider summer the best time of year to get out and see nature, but spring is arguably better for experiencing mother nature. Here are a few reasons why spring is the best season for outdoor activities and exploration.

Healthy Sun Exposure

Surprisingly, nearly every human being experiences symptoms of seasonal depression during the winter. For some individuals, these feelings are minor—for others, it can put them in a nasty spiral that lasts for a while. This is because they receive far less vitamin D during the darkest months of the year.

This vitamin is responsible for regulating mood and emotions, and you obtain this emotion-boosting compound from exposure to the sun. However, too much sun consumption can cause its own array of adverse side effects. The less-intense sun found during the spring is safer for long exposure times, meaning you can enjoy nature without a care in the world.

Warm Weather Anticipation

While exposure to the springtime sun is medically beneficial, these months are also great for reinforcing social relationships. Isolation during the winter contributes to seasonal depression, meaning many individuals are eagerly waiting for warmer weather.

As frigid temperatures depart, more and more outdoor activities become accessible. This means it’s the perfect time of the year to catch up with friends and family that you haven’t seen in a while. Take advantage of spring before your favorite outdoor activities become overpopulated come summer.

More Destination Opportunities

Spring is a rainy season with a few frigid days sprinkled throughout the months, but for the most part, it’s a comfortably warm and inviting time of the year. That means there are so many more destination opportunities across the country for you to experience!

Hit the local swimming hole for a sandy, relaxing day—even if the water is too cold still, you can enjoy outdoor company with friends. Go catch an outdoor baseball game (yes, MLB is back!) for a leisurely experience full of action and yummy food. There are so many outdoor adventures to take during the spring that aren’t available during the winter.

Now that you know why spring is the best season for outdoor activities, you can start enjoying nature for the first time in a long time with friends and family. Use this relaxing period to explore before the busyness of summer rolls around.