Winter is coming to a close, and warm weather is slowly starting to thaw ice all over the country. As spring and summer come back into the picture, you may be wondering what you’ll do in these toasty seasons! We have a few ideas, so read on to discover new hobbies you should try as the weather gets warmer.

Photography

Some people love a hobby that gives them exciting new toys to buy and try; if that sounds like you, consider giving photography a shot.

You can start by capturing great images with your phone and editing them with free software, but once you know you love it, the sky’s the limit on the tech and software you can get. From DSLR cameras to lenses to professional editing programs, you can get as invested as you want!

Take a little time to learn the basics (f-stop, ISO, shutter speed, and exposure), and then start snapping pictures of anything that inspires you. Who knows? You may find a hobby that could turn into a career!

Tennis

Are you hoping for a more active hobby? If so, tennis could be perfect for you. We recommend grabbing a pack of balls and some rackets and heading to a local court with someone who knows as little about tennis as you. It isn’t a competition—just try to get a volley going.

You won’t be a pro when you start, but there’s something about the challenge of a good volley on a big court that motivates us to exercise like nothing else.

Bowfishing

If you’ve tried your hand at fishing and either found it boring, or if you’ve simply gotten all you can out of it, you may want to give bowfishing a shot. This sport combines archery and fishing into one fascinating activity that’s exciting from the very first moment!

However, if you want to experience something a little extra fun, take your compound bow out on the water at night. You’ll want to pick up some bowfishing lights, but there’s no better way to enjoy a warm night on the water with friends.

Now that you know the new hobbies you should try as the weather gets warmer, take off your winter coat and get ready to experience something new!