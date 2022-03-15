Creating Coziness: Methods for Maximizing Small Spaces

When working with a smaller living space, understanding how to make it feel cozy and a little less limited is challenging. After all, there are droves of interior design blogs planting complex and costly ideas in your head. The good news is that creating a tiny home that you’re proud of really doesn’t have to be hard! Delve into some straightforward design strategies that can help you make the most of your lovely (but little) abode.

Take Advantage of Soft Lighting

When selecting the best methods for maximizing small spaces, it’s wise not to overlook the power of soft lighting. Gentle lighting options are vital in creating coziness, especially in tighter areas. An excellent way to ensure softer lighting is by using lamps and other lighting alternatives instead of overhead lights, like kitchen fixtures and bedroom or living room fan lights.

A good rule is to ensure that you place lamps and twinkle lights in corners or other potentially darker areas. This strategy lights up your entire space, letting that limited square footage breathe a little bit. It also adds a bit of warmth and a decorative edge to a room. Using natural light during the day can also make a tiny area feel more open and dynamic.

Decorate With Neutral Tones

Neutral tones are your best friend, especially if you’re decorating compact areas. Interestingly enough, this method melds well with soft and natural lighting. This is because dark corners can make small rooms feel even more claustrophobic. The more neutral shades you use, the more open a space will feel. This is because neutral creams, tans, and light browns create the illusion of more light and, subsequently, more space.

Once you have a foundation for your color palette, you can start to add dimension and depth with medium wood tones and accents that might add a splash of personality to your home. Something as simple as a chestnut coffee table can provide warmth and texture while instilling a sense of coziness and calm. So it shouldn’t come as a shock that it made our list of methods for maximizing small spaces.

Get Creative With Storage Options

Of course, there would be no discussion of making the most of a small living space without mentioning creative storage options! Let’s face it; most people have a lot of stuff. There’s no shame in it. We all have clothes, books, toiletries, kitchenware, and so forth.

However, when you don’t have oodles of extra square footage to spread out, all of these necessary items can start to look a lot like clutter. That’s why creative storage solutions are imperative to maximizing your space and keeping it stylish. For instance, floating shelves can give all your favorite books and other knick-knacks a neat and aesthetically pleasing home. Plus, they’re a simple home DIY project for beginners. Even if money is tight, revamping your space is doable.

You can also purchase stylish storage baskets to slide under your couch, so your shoes, dog leashes, and whatever else you have is out of the way. Even fixtures like rotating pastry holders create ideal storage space for coffee mugs, office supplies, or spices. In short, the more innovative you are with your storage options, the more open space you’ll have. As a result, your home will feel cozier and more intriguing, depending on what kind of storage options you use.