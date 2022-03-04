Buying your first car will excite you. With your first car come responsibilities and freedoms that you might not have experienced before. But before you can go out into the world in your vehicle, you need to know what to look for when buying your first car.

Before You Get to the Dealership

Much like any challenge or course of action, preparation is vital. It would be best to buy a used car since the price will be lower and the depreciation rate has decreased.

Knowing How Much You Can Spend

You should have any possible funds you can use gathered before going to any dealership. Check the amount in your bank account, and make sure you factor in any outgoing or incoming money.

Optional Trade-In

When you have a car that you wish to trade in to assist in your purchase, research trade-in values in multiple places to find the average amount you can expect for a trade. Any estimated value is a variable that has yet to be officially determined, but it’s an excellent card to have in your pocket.

Insurance

You should also call your insurance provider to verify coverage for the car you buy. Dealerships can offer coverage through contracts, but your insurance will be more affordable and convenient most of the time. Once completing your checklist, you can head to your dealership and speak with a sales representative.

Negotiating Terms

When going to a car dealership with the intent to purchase, be sure to have your license, insurance cards, proof of income, and a viable form of payment. Once you sit down with a representative, state which car you wish to purchase. The rep will ask if you have a car loan or want to trade-in a vehicle, but you should not mention any other details until you both agree on a price.

If the rep understands how much you can spend or will spend, they may try to low-ball the amount for the trade or state a higher price for the vehicle you want. When they have clearly stated the price, you can decide how much you will pay. This is key when learning what to look for when buying your first car so you don’t overspend.

It would be best if you did not say yes to any add-ons, as they will most likely cause you to spend more money than intended. You can buy these add-ons in other places after you purchase your car.

Leaving the Lot

Once you’ve bought your vehicle, be sure you have all the paperwork, a manual for the car, and a receipt for your purchase. Ensure that you have a trustworthy mechanic and can get home after leaving the lot. If you haven’t already, research the necessary maintenance that your car will need going forward.

Buying your first car can be a daunting and exciting experience. There will be many essential elements to look over before and after purchasing, but as long as you do your research, you will be just fine.