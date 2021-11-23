The first few months of attending college are jarring for all students. For many, that moment marks the first time in their lives away from home and a consistent support system. Higher education demands more than just academic excellence—there are plenty of social, physical, and mental factors that throw students off the path to success. If you’re approaching your initial school session, here are some tips for finding success during your first semester of college.

Establishing a Routine

When you begin your first week of classes, you’ll quickly realize that your daily life is drastically different from before. Gone are the days of structured schedules, little to no responsibilities, and coddling. Your new life consists of less frequent class times, more demand for dedicated study time, and additional social obligations. So how does one manage all these factors in their first semester?

For starters, practice creating your daily/weekly routines that cater to your responsibilities and well-being. The routines should be well-thought-out and should consider every single detail of your day-to-day schedule. Find the best days to study, rest, and socially interact with others. Most importantly, stay consistent with these routines to ensure success.

Focus on Health

At the end of the day, your mental and physical well-being is your top priority during your first semester of college. It’s challenging to manage demanding responsibilities if you wear down your body and mind. To prevent burn-out, dedicate quality time for yourself. For instance, you don’t have to go out every single time your group hangs out. Listen to your body’s needs and sit events out when needed.

Furthermore, proper rest and good sleep habits contribute to your physical and mental health. Being well-rested ensures your body and brain operate at their highest potentials. Lastly, avoid the “freshman-15” by eating balanced, consistent meals—it’s easy to skip breakfast or lunch, but a lack of proper nutrition is detrimental to your academic success.

Seek Productive Environment

Studying isn’t always about how you work, as where you work plays a massive factor in academic excellence. Your campus provides many spaces, including private rooms and libraries, conducive to studying and completing assignments. Seek out these areas when possible to ensure you retain information more effectively.

Chances are, you’ll be studying and completing homework at your dorm room desk. Maintain a clean room that limits distractions and promotes better working habits. Keeping a tidy abode isn’t always simple, so remember to ask your potential roommate vital questions that inform you if they’re a good match.

The best students are the ones who take their academics seriously while also maintaining a healthy body and clear head. Through involvement and dedication, finding success during your first semester of college is attainable. Most importantly, remember to enjoy every moment while at school, as this time will pass in the blink of an eye.