Driving to and from college is an exciting and exhausting endeavor. Depending on the distance and time of year, you could place significant stress on your vehicle. Long distances, extended driving time, and hot weather all contribute to an overheated car. Before you head out for spring or summer break, explore these quick tips for preventing your car from overheating to stay safe on the road.

Service Your Car’s Coolants

Automobile engineers knew that continuous friction and hot weather could pose danger, so they built temperature management systems. Your car’s piping includes passageways for coolant to run through the engine, radiator, and transmission. A trained serviceperson can identify the quality of your coolant and check whether you need to change it along with your other oils. Additionally, an expert eye can determine service needs and recommend repairs for other temperature-related items, like the transmission cooler.

Watch Your Engine Thermometer

Your car’s dashboard likely has an engine thermometer, or at least a warning light that indicates a hot engine. Regardless of the notification type, you must be wary of your engine’s temperature. If you see the needle climbing toward a higher and hotter degree, you should consider pulling over and popping the hood to cool it off. Even on the hottest days, this preventative measure will cool your engine down to a safer operating temperature.

Use Shade

One of the easiest ways to prevent an overheated engine is to keep your car out of the sun for as long as possible. That means taking precautions before you take your vehicle out for a spin. Nature is on your side, so use the natural shade and tree cover to minimize sun-spiked engine heat. The heat from the rest of the car also seeps forward to the engine, so make sure you put up window shades in the windshield and side windows when you’re not driving.

Knowing these tips for preventing your car from overheating can prevent transportation problems. The last thing you want is to drive home for a much-deserved break only to have your engine overheat and break down on the side of the road.