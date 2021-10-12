School, especially college, is a big place. Those lecture halls are packed with other students, and you want to make a good first impression on everybody. Guess what: those other students feel the same way! Take comfort in the fact that you’re not alone. Learn how to boost your confidence this school year—practice that self-assured smile for long enough, and soon it’ll be second nature.

Assume the Best

You’re going to have an amazing school year. Keep repeating that to yourself. You’re going to learn so much from your classes. You’re going to make new friends and leave a great first impression on your professors. You’ve got no proof to the contrary! Set yourself up for success by reminding yourself of all the opportunities ahead of you. A new semester is a blank slate.

Dress to Feel Good

When you wear clothes that make you happy, whether it’s your favorite band tee or your Renaissance Faire garb, it really does lift your mood. Forget about impressing people with the latest trends, and focus on comfortable, stylish shoes and t-shirts that make you smile. True confidence doesn’t come from imitating a fashion magazine. It comes from making your own sartorial choices and rocking them. It’s college! Half of your classmates roll into the lecture hall in their sweatpants. Nobody’s going to judge you for mixing prints or wearing red eyeshadow. Your confidence may even be contagious.

Be Diligent

It’s easier to walk into an exam with your head held high if you’ve been attending your lectures. It’s hard work—sitting in those uncomfortable seats, taking thorough notes—but doing a little bit of hard work every single day pays off in the end. Balance out your study sessions with regular break times. Give yourself a pat on the back every day, and know every time that you deserve it.

Face Your Fears

Not all of them, of course, but pick a few challenges this semester. Try something you’ve always wondered about, but is totally out of your wheelhouse. If you’re a STEM student who sings in the shower, why not audition for an a cappella group? If you’re shy and hesitant to meet new people, seek out volunteer opportunities. This will give you a chance to practice your confidence. That fake-it-‘til-you-make-it cliché is true, if a little hackneyed by now. Pretend you’ve got life all figured out for long enough, and soon you will start to figure it out.

This semester, make confidence-building your big project. College is a learning experience outside the classroom, too! You’ve just completed a crash course in how to boost your confidence this school year, so get to studying and put these lessons into practice.