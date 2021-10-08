3 Things To Consider When Opening an Etsy Shop

College is expensive. Since they need to think about the food, books, and other school supplies, students barely have enough to spend on themselves. As a result, lots of college students start side hustles in addition to their coursework. One popular option for making money is opening an Etsy shop. Etsy has millions of customers looking for crafts and goods to fill their homes. You should read these three things to consider when opening an Etsy shop if you have the crafting bug in your genes.

What’s Your Market?

Again, Etsy has millions of customers from all over the world. For this reason, you must find your niche and discover what’ll make your stuff special on the site. Here, it’s vital to consider who you’ll be marketing to. Are you targeting college students like yourself? Or, are your products more suited for people who own homes? Once you figure out what you’ll be selling and who you’ll be marketing to, you’ll be one step closer to creating the shop of your dreams.

Shop and Web Design

Etsy runs fully online. Therefore, you must ensure that your website looks interesting enough for people to click on it. First, think about what theme you’re trying to go for. Do you want to seem casual or more sophisticated? Once you decide the tone of the site, consider what you’ll actually put on the webpage. It’s always nice to have an FAQ page where people can find answers to their questions. Always remember to put the customer first.

Shipping and Handling

The trickiest part about running an Etsy shop in college is figuring out where to put all the stuff. Some people purchase additional storage units so that their dorm rooms don’t become full of supplies. After determining where to put your things, it’s time to think about shipping and handling. Try out green packaging solutions so that you can reduce your waste during the process. Also, be sure to let people know how long it’ll take for them to receive their packages.

These are three vital things to consider when opening an Etsy shop. You can make a solid profit if you follow this advice and take the job seriously. Hopefully, you’ll make enough to help pay off those student loans in the future.