Nothing is stopping you from working out. In fact, exercise is a great way to look and feel good while improving yourself. It’s also a great way to meet new people and start a new hobby. However, working out has its risks, especially if you’re new to it. Be mindful of these most common gym injuries that beginners need to know before starting.

Muscle Sprains and Strains

Muscle sprains are some of the most common gym injuries today. You must stay safe while exercising at home or the gym. So be mindful of any potential injuries. Muscle sprains occur when you overstretch your joints or potentially tear the ligaments between bones. Ankles are the most common areas affected, but sprains can happen anywhere. If you feel spasms in a muscle, that’s not a sprain but rather a strain. Strains occur when you tear a muscle tendon.

Knee Pain

Knee pain is annoying for many reasons. You spend considerable time on your feet throughout the day, and you use your legs for many activities at the gym. Even if it’s not leg day, your legs still keep you stationary on a machine or while lifting free weights. If you feel inflammation or swelling around your knees, that’s a possible sign of a knee injury. Going too heavy or using improper form causes these issues. Take the appropriate time off before getting back to work. Be sure to stretch, warm up, and cool down when running. Also, use proper motion when lifting.

Lower Back Strain

Lower back pain is another one of the most common gym injuries that beginners need to know. Most people experience lower back pain from straining the muscles surrounding their spine. Overuse, damaged spinal discs, or spinal fractures can all affect the spinal area and cause pain. When weightlifting, be mindful of your lumbar spine. Sitting all day or working a job that requires lots of heavy lifting can hurt your lumbar system since you’re putting your back through stress. Stretch and warm up your back and hips for extra mobility before starting your workout. Then, take extra precautions to use the correct form so that you don’t cause further bodily strain.

Shoulder Pain

The last injury beginners must know about is shoulder pain. The rotary cuff is an extremely important part of your bodily function. It ensures your arm has free mobility in various directions. Having a shoulder blade injury could mean serious trouble if you’re uncareful. Weak, fatigued, or poorly engaged rotary cuffs cause the shoulders muscles to pinch against bone. Eventually, if left untreated, degenerative tears will affect the cuff.