Going away to college is an exciting new adventure. You’ll gain independence, learn new things, and form new friendships. But you also might miss the friends you’re leaving back at home. A drive back for a visit isn’t always possible, so you’ll need to find creative ways to stay in touch during college. This list will give you just the inspiration you need to think up the perfect idea!

Plan In-Person Meetups

Make planning easy by writing events down in a planner or on a calendar. When you have a weekend away from studying, call up your friends. You could see each other by:

Visiting one another at college

Meeting at the halfway point

Traveling back home

Planning an adventure

There’s no doubt that the two of you will need breaks from all the homework and studying, so why not spend that time together? However, keep in mind that this schedule may need to be flexible since last-minute changes—like a big test—can always pop up.

Pick Up the Phone

The easiest way to keep in touch with everyone back home is to schedule video or phone calls! Not only does this give you the chance to talk, but it’s also more intimate than texting. And if you’re worried the poor reception in your dorm will ruin things, buy a cellular signal booster! The first step is understanding how building materials affect reception, as dorms are often constructed from materials that hinder cellular signal strength. Once you have a strong cell signal, though, you’re ready to spend hours video chatting with your friends!

Write Letters

Why not go old-fashioned? A letter is a creative way to stay in touch during college that often feels as personal as a phone call. What you write about is up to you, but if you’re looking for some ideas, consider writing about:

Shared memories and including a picture

Something exciting that’s going on in your life

A favorite quote

You and your friends will be just like pen-pals, and as you write back and forth, you’ll easily remain in touch.

Celebrate Important Moments

If possible, come home for birthdays and other major accomplishments so that you can all celebrate together in person. Did one of you make the dean’s list? Or do several of your friends’ birthdays fall in October? If so, make a plan to celebrate together!

The best part about this is that you’ll have a new tradition to last you throughout college. When you make time to see friends and celebrate important moments or accomplishments, keeping in touch is easy!